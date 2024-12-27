Couple wins lottery to receive 1st Cook County marriage license of 2025

A local couple, Tayesha Buford Morrison and Terrell Johnson, won a lottery Friday to receive the first Cook County marriage license of 2025.

A local couple, Tayesha Buford Morrison and Terrell Johnson, won a lottery Friday to receive the first Cook County marriage license of 2025.

A local couple, Tayesha Buford Morrison and Terrell Johnson, won a lottery Friday to receive the first Cook County marriage license of 2025.

A local couple, Tayesha Buford Morrison and Terrell Johnson, won a lottery Friday to receive the first Cook County marriage license of 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lucky local couple has won a lottery for the first marriage license of 2025 in Cook County.

Tayesha Buford Morrison and Terrell Johnson will be the first to marry in Cook County in the new year.

In addition to being the first married couple of the new year, the winners will also receive a number gifts. Among them are a box of steaks, wine from Cooper's Hawk, an Eli's Cheesecake and a lot more.

RELATED: Chicago wedding: Couple who met waiting for CTA bus 1st to be married this year in Cook County

The couple will exchange vows in a special ceremony officiated by Clerk Monica Gordon on Jan. 2, the first official business day of the new year.

The lottery drawing took place at 11 a.m. Friday.

More information about the tradition is available at www.cookcountyclerk.com/firstmarriage