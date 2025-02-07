Crews searching for flight reported missing in Alaska with 10 people aboard

Crews in Nome, Alaska, are conducting search and rescue operations after a Bering Air caravan with 10 people aboard reportedly went missing, according to local authorities.

Alaska State Troopers were contacted around 4 p.m. local time that the flight, which was traveling from Unalakleet to Nome, was overdue to land and had gone missing, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

There were nine passengers and a pilot onboard.

"The aircraft was 12 miles offshore transiting from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost," the U.S. Coast Guard Alaska maritime region said on X.

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post it was conducting an active ground search but that, due to weather and visibility, its crews were unable to search by air.

A C-130 Coast Guard plane was planning to scope the area, and the Air Force was planning to provide flight support but the plane has not yet been located.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.