Man charged in CTA Red Line stabbing in Uptown: CPD

A person was critically injured in a CTA Red Line stabbing at the Wilson station in Uptown, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, charged with stabbing another passenger on a CTA Red Line train in Uptown on Labor Day.

Trent Prusinski, 23, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, Chicago police said.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 2, a 37-year-old man was arguing with Prusinski on the train in the 900-block of West Wilson Avenue when Prusinski stabbed him multiple times, Chicago police said.

The victim fled the train and went to the 4700-block of North Broadway before he was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. He was initially in critical condition.

Prusinski, of Uptown, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)