Electrocution death at CTA's Red Line in Chatham ruled homicide: autopsy

CHICAGO -- An autopsy determined the death of a man who was electrocuted by the CTA's third rail at the 79th Street station along the Red Line was suspicious, officials said.

The unidentified 31-year-old fell onto the tracks and was injured about 1 a.m. on Tuesday at the station, 15 W. 79th St., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospitals suffering from injuries to his body, and he was pronounced dead there on Tuesday at 11:22 p.m., police and the medical examiner's office said.

An autopsy Wednesday determined the cause of his death was electrocution by the third rail, according to the medical examiner's office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)