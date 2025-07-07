Cubs coach John Mallee tossed from game vs. Cardinals

CHICAGO --Chicago Cubsassistant hitting coach John Mallee was ejected from a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

In the bottom of the third inning, Cubs left fielder Ian Happ hit a grounder to first with the bases loaded and no outs. As Willson Contreras attempted to apply the tag, Happ dove out of the way but was ruled out for leaving the basepath.

A heated conversation ensued between Cubs manager Craig Counsell and first-base umpire Adam Hamari, and Mallee was ejected in the aftermath. The play was ruled a groundout as Chicago took a 6-0 lead over the Cardinals.

The 56-year-old Mallee has been the Cubs' assistant hitting coach since 2024. He also was a member of Chicago's coaching staff from 2015 to 2017 and was a part of the 2016 World Series championship team.br/]