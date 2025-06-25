Cubs take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Chicago Cubs (46-33, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-36, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (6-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Cardinals: Erick Fedde (3-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

Cubs -134, Cardinals +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs enter the matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals after losing three straight games.

St. Louis has a 26-15 record in home games and a 44-36 record overall. The Cardinals have a 29-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has a 21-18 record on the road and a 46-33 record overall. The Cubs have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar leads the Cardinals with 11 home runs while slugging .388. Alec Burleson is 14 for 42 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .294 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 33 RBI. Kyle Tucker is 14 for 36 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .264 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.