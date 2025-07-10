Cubs take road skid into matchup against the Twins

Chicago Cubs (54-38, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-47, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (6-3, 4.13 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (3-7, 4.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

Cubs -127, Twins +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 45-47 overall and 26-18 in home games. The Twins have gone 34-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 24-22 record on the road and a 54-38 record overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .270 batting average, and has 12 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 53 RBI. Carlos Correa is 10 for 37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 20 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 67 RBI while hitting .266 for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 17 for 35 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hand), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.