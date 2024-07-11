Daisy Ridley's 'Young Woman and the Sea' receives Disney+ release date

"Young Woman and the Sea," the inspiring biopic of extraordinary swimmer Trudy Ederle, is coming soon to Disney+.

In "Young Woman and the Sea," Daisy Ridley plays Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel.

LOS ANGELES -- Disney's "Young Woman and the Sea," the incredible true story about Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel, has received a streaming release date.

The film will make a splash on Disney+ on Friday, July 19.

Daisy Ridley stars as the accomplished swimmer, who overcomes "adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement - a 21-mile trek from France to England," according to the studio.

The biopic was released in theaters May 31 and was received warmly by critics, with Variety's Tomris Laffly writing, "Daisy Ridley stuns and earns your tears in this beautifully classical movie."

Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston and Glenn Fleshler also star in the film. It's directed by Joachim Rnning and written by Jeff Nathanson, based on the book "Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World" by Glenn Stout.

Again, "Young Woman and the Sea" will begin streaming July 19 on Disney+.

