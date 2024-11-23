Video shows woman charged with getting deed to $4M NC home trying to get more information

RALEIGH, N.C. -- New details have emerged into an investigation where a stranger was able to obtain a warranty deed to a North Carolina man's multimillion-dollar home.

That stranger, Dawn Mangum, is criminally charged in the case and has again attempted to get more information on the Raleigh home.

The Wake County Register of Deeds Office provided videos from inside its office where Mangum can be seen walking in with paperwork in her hand and going up to the counter.

The office told Troubleshooter Diane Wison, with our Raleigh sister station, ABC11, that Mangum asked for a title search on the property of owner Craig Adams and a marketable title certificate on Adams' home.

ABC11 first learned about Adams' home in September after Mangum obtained a warranty deed to his 8,300-square-foot home.

Mangum was charged days later with attempting to obtain property under false pretenses, where she pleaded not guilty in court.

Prosecutors said Mangum filed a warranty deed to Adams' home in August with the Wake County Register of Deeds office. Adams said he only learned about Mangum getting the deed in her name after the property management company for his HOA asked whether he sold his home because Mangum contacted them to get gate access, as the home sits in a private, gated community.

Adams said he believes Mangum's goal was to squat in his home.

When ABC11 spoke with Mangum before she faced a criminal charge, she said everything was done by law as she thought the property was in foreclosure; and she asserted she believed by law you can claim an abandoned property. Once Mangum learned the property wasn't in foreclosure, she said she stopped all paperwork.

Adams said foreclosure was noted on an online listing website, but it was a mistake and corrected.

After being criminally charged in September and bonding out of jail In October, there are videos from Nov. 8 when Mangum went back to the Register of Deeds office and requested more paperwork on Adams' home. But the Wake County Register of Deeds office said what Mangum asked for, its office doesn't do, so she left.

ABC11 Troubleshooter reached out to Mangum to ask her why she did this, but she has not responded.

Adams told ABC11 that hearing that Mangum asked for additional information on his home leaves him speechless, and he feels even further violated. He said he also continues his push to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

Adams said he has a meeting scheduled with representatives of the Wake County Register of Deeds office in December to see what can be done. He has also filed a civil suit against Mangum as he's asking a judge to rule the deed she filed on his home as fraudulent.