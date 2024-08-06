Natasha Rothwell created and stars in this new comedy series

A near death experience, but make it... comedy? Check out the first look at 'How To Die Alone'

Onyx Collective and Hulu are giving a sneak peek at "How To Die Alone." The new series premieres Friday, Sept. 13 on Hulu.

"It's my turn to start living."

Onyx Collective has released the debut trailer for its new series, "How to Die Alone."

In the trailer, Mel, played by Natasha Rothwell, explains her life in this way, "I'm broke, my family thinks I'm a lost cause, my love life is a joke and the punchline is I work at an airport I'm afraid to fly!"

The series will follow Mel's journey. The official synopsis says Mel has "never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary."

The series also stars Conrad Ricamora as Rory, Jocko Sims as Alex and KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Terrance.

Recurring guest stars include Bashir Salahuddin, Elle Lorraine, Michelle McLeod, Ellen Cleghorne, Chris "CP" Powell, Arkie Kandola, Jaylee Hamidi, Melissa DuPrey, Michael Hartney, Glenn Fleary and Jackie Richardson.

Rothwell is also the series creator.

"How To Die Alone" premieres on Hulu September 13.

