83-year-old man found dead on Englewood street, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 83-year-old man was found dead on a South Side street on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said officers responded to the Englewood neighborhood's 200-block of West 70th Street just before 8:30 a.m.

There, responding officers found the man, who had suffered from head and face injuries, near the sidewalk.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

