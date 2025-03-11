'Deli Boys' star Saagar Shaikh promotes show at SXSW, after serving as festival volunteer years ago 

Saagar Shaikh promotes his show "Deli Boys" at SXSW and shares the story of how he used to be a volunteer handing out goodie bags

Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali attend SXSW to promote "Deli Boys." Saagar reflects on his journey from festival volunteer to star 12 years later.

Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali attend SXSW to promote "Deli Boys." Saagar reflects on his journey from festival volunteer to star 12 years later.

Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali attend SXSW to promote "Deli Boys." Saagar reflects on his journey from festival volunteer to star 12 years later.

Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali attend SXSW to promote "Deli Boys." Saagar reflects on his journey from festival volunteer to star 12 years later.

LOS ANGELES -- The stars of "Deli Boys" brought the energy to the streets of Austin during the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival to promote their new show.

Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh greeted fans at a pop-up event, stepping inside a deli truck to hand out merch and take selfies.

On The Red Carpet caught up with the duo in the middle of the excitement where Asif revealed that his co-star Saagar had been to the festival before in a very different role.

"I actually used to work at 'South By,'" Shaikh explained. "In 2011, 2012, 2013, I used to volunteer at registration like giving the tote bags out and I told myself 'This is my last year at 'South By.' The next time I come here it will be because I have a project to promote.' 12 years later, I haven't been back since!"

"We're still handing out tote bags!" Ali joked.

All episodes of "Deli Boys" are out now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.