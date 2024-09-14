Security guard claims he was reassigned from DePaul for friendship with Palestinian students

There was a DePaul University protest in Lincoln Park after a security guard claimed he was reassigned for his friendship with Palestinian students.

CHICAGO -- A security guard claims that he was reassigned from his post at DePaul University because the school complained that he was getting too "friendly" with Palestinian students.

More than 100 students rallied in support of Terrance Freeman in front of the student center at 2250 N. Sheffield Ave. at the university's Lincoln Park campus Thursday afternoon. Many greeted Freeman with a tight embrace and expressed their gratitude for the job he did on campus.

"I came here to provide a level of security of all students no matter their nationality," he told the crowd. "I wanted to come here and provide security because these are good students here."

Freeman is a security guard for Guardian Security, which DePaul contracted to work on campus. Freeman started patrolling the school in April. Over the next few weeks Freeman said he built friendships with the students he'd see walking from class to class. He'd sometimes take photos with some of these students.

Freeman, 50, says everything was fine until he took a a group picture with Palestinian students in late May.

In July, Freeman said he was called in to a meeting with his manager at Guardian. At the meeting, Freeman says his manager informed him that "DePaul University doesn't want you out there anymore." When Freeman asked why, he said his manager told him a public safety official at the school said, "You have been fraternizing with the Palestinian students" and "How will it look to the other side?"

Freeman replied that he takes pictures with students "of all nationalities" and isn't taking anyone's side. Freeman was reassigned from his position at DePaul at that meeting, he said. He is now assigned to a post at the Merchandise Mart.

Freeman's manager at Guardian did not return calls seeking comment. In a statement, DePaul said, "the safety of our students, faculty and staff is a top priority at DePaul. Staff continue to work closely with our student groups to hear and respond to their concerns, while ensuring DePaul remains a welcoming space for our diverse university community."

The university did not address questions regarding Freeman's specific claims.

A spokesoman for Metro Chicago Hillel, a group of Jewish communities of students and young adults around Chicago including DePaul Hillel, had comment on Freeman's reassignment.

Students meanwhile said it was another example of DePaul quashing pro-Palestinian voices on campus. They mentioned the clearing of the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus in May as an earlier example.

Henna Ayesh, of Students Justice for Palestine, said Freeman was the only security guard Palestinian students "truly felt safe with" and listened to their concerns.

"Palestinian students don't feel safe on campus," she said. "Students ((feel) hopeless because although we continue to speak our words are twisted and no one listens."

Students at the rally demanded DePaul cut any programs and ties that it has with Israel. "Show us where our money is going" they chanted. Students marched around the campus after the rally waving Palestinian flags and chanting "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

"We will continue to fight on these streets and through social media until (DePaul divests) from Palestinian suffering," Ayesh said.

