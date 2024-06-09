Disneyland employee dies after falling from moving golf cart in SoCal theme park backstage

The woman was identified as Bonnye Mavis Lear. She was a Disneyland cast member for 24 years.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park, authorities said Saturday.

The woman was identified as Bonnye Mavis Lear of Fullerton, according to Orange County coroner's office.

Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said authorities responded to the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday morning after a woman fell from a moving golf cart and struck her head.

She was taken to the hospital and died on Friday of her injuries, McClintock said in a statement.

Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, expressed his condolences and said the company was focused on supporting her family and co-workers.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye, and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her. At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need."

Lear was a Disneyland Resort cast member for 24 years, and most currently supported membership services at Club 33.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.