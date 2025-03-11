Sing along to Lin-Manuel Miranda's music and relive your favorite moments from "Mufasa: The Lion King" on Disney+ March 26

Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is making its way to Disney+ on March 26

"Mufasa: The Lion King is arriving on Disney+ starting March 26. Sing along to original music from Lin-Manuel Mirana anytime.

"Mufasa: The Lion King is arriving on Disney+ starting March 26. Sing along to original music from Lin-Manuel Mirana anytime.

"Mufasa: The Lion King is arriving on Disney+ starting March 26. Sing along to original music from Lin-Manuel Mirana anytime.

"Mufasa: The Lion King is arriving on Disney+ starting March 26. Sing along to original music from Lin-Manuel Mirana anytime.

LOS ANGELES -- March 26 marks the arrival of "Mufasa: The Lion King" on Disney+!

Now, you can relive all your favorite moments and sing along to the unforgettable soundtrack, crafted by the award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda.

One standout track, "I Always Wanted a Brother," became a viral sensation. Curious about what inspired that catchy tune? You can dive into the creative process as Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Barry Jenkins share the story behind the music.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" unveils the origin story of Mufasa, showing how he rose to become the beloved king of the Pride Lands that we know from the original "Lion King."

The film starring Aaron Pierre as the voice of Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the voice of Taka/Scar and Tiffany Boone as the voice of Sarabi became one of the top 10 biggest global releases of 2024.

For a limited time, new and eligible returning customers can grab the Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Basic for just $2.99/month for the first four months. Head over to www.disneyplus.com by March 30 to sign up.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.