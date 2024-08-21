Lil Jon, Sean Astin, Spike Lee among the celebs at Democrats' starry roll call on DNC night 2

Lil Jon shakes hand with Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, D-Ga., left, as he join Georgia delegation during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago.

CHICAGO -- The Democratic National Convention transformed what should have been the driest part of the evening - the roll call - into a party Thursday, complete with lively music and several celebrity appearances.

Although the Democratic party previously held a virtual vote on Aug. 6 that made Harris the party's official nominee, they held a "celebratory" roll call vote to reaffirm her nomination. As each state called out the number of delegates who cast votes for Harris, several states boasted appearances from their famous residents and natives.

The evening already included several headliners, with Patti LaBelle and Common performing and Barack and Michelle Obama set to speak.

Here are all the celebrities who appeared at the convention for the roll call.

Spike Lee, New York

Director Spike Lee, known for films including "Do the Right Thing" and "Malcolm X," joined New York Democrats to deliver the state's 298 votes to Harris. Lee has become an iconic figure of New York, as he has become a staple courtside at the Knicks games and created a short film titled "New York New York" as an ode to the city.

Lee didn't speak but joined in chants of "New York" alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Sean Astin, Indiana

Sean Astin, best known for playing the titular Notre Dame football player in "Rudy," joined the Indiana delegation to help cast its 86 delegates for Harris and Walz.

"I want what's best for Indiana and that means electing Kamala Harris the first woman president of the United States of America," Astin said.

Wendell Pierce, Louisiana

Actor Wendell Pierce joined the delegates from his home state of Louisiana to express his personal endorsement of Harris and help the state announce its 47 votes for Harris.

"I'm a proud son of Louisiana and Louisiana is about family, and I'm surrounded by my family of the delegates of Louisiana," Pierce said.

"The Wire" star has been outspoken about his support for Democratic candidates for years.

Lil Jon, Georgia

The rapper, who hails from Atlanta, fired up the crowd with a performance of his hit song "Turn Down for What" before Georgia delivered 123 votes for Harris.

"We are here tonight to officially nominate Kamala Harris," he said before he erupted into the song.

He also performed some lines from "Get Low," editing the lyrics to say, "From the window, to the Walz," referring to vice presidential pick Tim Walz.

Eva Longoria, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas, native Eva Longoria spoke briefly on behalf of Texas delegates before handing the mic off to Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood. Texas' portion of the roll call was underscored by an instrumental version of Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em." The state cast 263 votes for Harris.

The actor and producer has been an outspoken supporter of reproductive rights and produced a 2018 documentary, "Reversing Roe," about abortion rights and access in America.