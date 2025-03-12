'Doctor Odyssey' fends off angry orcas in part 2 of midseason premiere

Don Johnson previews this week's "Doctor Odyssey" where the ship faces an orca attack! The show airs Thursdays at 9p|8c on ABC.

Don Johnson previews this week's "Doctor Odyssey" where the ship faces an orca attack! The show airs Thursdays at 9p|8c on ABC.

Don Johnson previews this week's "Doctor Odyssey" where the ship faces an orca attack! The show airs Thursdays at 9p|8c on ABC.

Don Johnson previews this week's "Doctor Odyssey" where the ship faces an orca attack! The show airs Thursdays at 9p|8c on ABC.

"We face some pretty challenging stuff on the Odyssey."

That's certainly an understatement from Don Johnson, who plays Captain Massey on ABC's "Doctor Odyssey."

Last week's midseason premiere episode, titled "Shark Attack!," saw one of the Odyssey's own get bitten by a shark. The ship rushed to get him to a hospital, but then took a detour to rescue a sinking charter boat that was attacked by sharks. The team worked overtime to help save the other shark bite victims as the Odyssey tried to get out of the shark-infested waters. But another obstacle arose: a pod of orcas feeding on the sharks!

This week's episode, titled "Shark Attack! Part 2: Orca!" sees Captain Massey attempt to steer the Odyssey to safety after the ship's power is knocked out and the orcas are circling.

"On cruise ships, what people don't realize is that you're in their playground and they like to make themselves known, they like to let you know they're there. And we get to find out about them in a significant way," Johnson teased to On The Red Carpet.

Johnson has been enjoying riding the show's wave of success, saying, "You know, I think people are really into the show. We're really into it!"

"The feedback I get is wow, there's nothing like this on television and the cast is so great. The writing is so good and the acting is so good," Johnson continued. "I could make an argument these days that some of the best content is on legacy TV, because they're hungry, they're after it and they're not gonna be left behind. And then the handover to Hulu just makes it convenient and available for everybody."

"Doctor Odyssey," airs Thursdays 9pm EST/8pm CST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.