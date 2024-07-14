Authorities reexamining RNC security plans after Donald Trump assassination attempt at rally

A Donald Trump rally shooter opened fire in Butler, Pennsylvania, leaving the former president hurt in what the FBI called an assassination attempt.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A senior federal official told ABC News that officials Sunday will be reexamining security plans for this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

They will determine whether any changes need to be made in light of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump says he was shot in the ear after a gunman perched on the roof of a nearby building opened fire at the rally. The shooting, which set the country on edge on the eve of the RNC, left one spectator dead, two others critically injured, and sparked chaos at the event.

Some delegates already in Wisconsin for the convention.

The Republican National Committee says the convention will go on as planned, and the former president will be there.

But the shooting will surely impact the security, the politics of the event, and the election.

But even before Saturday's events, dozens of law enforcement agencies have spent months planning security for both the RNC and next month's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that protesters cannot march through the RNC security zone. They will be kept blocks from the main convention site.

ABC News confirmed that the Republican National Convention Host Committee canceled a reception planned for Saturday night in Milwaukee.

ABC7 is working to find out if there will be any changes for events scheduled for Sunday.

