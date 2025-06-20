Dozens of motivated young people join in Brilliance and Excellence March on South Side

Dozens of motivated young people joined in the 2025 Brilliance and Excellence March on Martin Luther King Drive on the South Side last weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Making noise together, dozens of motivated young people marched with a mission last Saturday morning.

It marked the third annual Brilliance and Excellence March on the city's South Side.

It's hosted by an organization called My Brother's Keeper, which works to inspire and uplift young men of color in the city.

Participants marched down Martin Luther King Drive, calling for peace heading into the summer.

Young men who are part of My Brother's Keeper spoke on what they hope others take away from the march.

"There's a problem in Chicago where the narrative that the young men don't really want any peace or prosperity. We are here to change that narrative, change the view of us in the public," Jermar Johnson said.

"Not only is it crazy to see as many people as I see, it just give me a sense of hope and for our community and everything it's about," Cory Dean said.

After the march, there was an opportunity fair, featuring dozens of organizations that provide resources and mentorship for the community's young people.