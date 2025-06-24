24-year-old man who went missing in Streeterville 3 days ago found safe, mother says

Missing man Dylan Cafi, 24, was last seen near State and Grand in Streeterville, Chicago on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old who went missing in Streeterville on Saturday has been found safe, his mother said on Tuesday.

Dylan Cafi's family hit the streets on Monday, passing out flyers in the area he vanished from over the weekend.

Cafi's family had said he may need medical attention and urged anyone who sees him to call police.

His mother confirmed on Tuesday that he was found safe.

