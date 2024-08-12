WATCH LIVE

4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Los Angeles area, the USGS says

The epicenter is located near Highland Park, California.

Monday, August 12, 2024 7:54PM
LOS ANGELES -- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the Los Angeles region early Monday afternoon.

The epicenter was located near the Highland Park neighborhood, a few miles north of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it's examining transportation infrastructures, apartment buildings, power lines and large places where people gather, like universities and Dodger Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

