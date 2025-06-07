2 men shot, critically injured in East Garfield Park: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot and critically injured on the West Side on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 3300-block of West Walnut Street just after 10:15 p.m.

There, officers found a 47-year-old man who had been shot in the arm and abdomen. The Chicago Fire Department treated him and took him to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

While officers were still on the scene, they received another call about a person who was shot in the alley.

Officers found a second gunshot victim, a 43-year-old man, in the nearby 3300-block of West Lake Street. CFD treated the victim, shot in the torso and abdomen, and took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

CPD said the victims did not provide any further details.

There is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

