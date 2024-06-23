WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 2 men found shot to death inside Jeep in Englewood, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 23, 2024 3:16PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were found shot to death inside a car on the city's South Side on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the men were discovered unresponsive in a Jeep Cherokee in the Englewood neighborhood's 12300-block of South Halsted Parkway just after 8:30 a.m.

Both men appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds throughout their bodies and were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear. Police did not immediately provide further information.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

