Englewood organizations partner up to give thousands of toys to families in need

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several organizations in Englewood are partnering up to give thousands of toys away to families in need.

The Englewood First Responders are bringing joy this Christmas.

It's where burdens are lifted, and joy takes over.

"It's expensive being the favorite uncle," Taqi Thomas said.

Thomas surprised his multiple nieces and nephews with free toys.

"Just went and got them and came and brought them in, so they didn't even know until we got here," Thomas said.

They were one of hundreds of families to show up to the Englewood First Responders toy giveaway, in what's been a hard year for their family.

"Multiple deaths, loved ones that are sick now, so this is a time to where we just want to get, just put a smile on their face and just seeing, you know, be kids for once," Thomas said.

In partnership with organizations like Mr. Dad's Father's Club and Jack and Jill, kids got multiple toys, gift cards and some cookies on the way out.

"We're showing what it looks like. We just got a little bit of a heart, what you can do and the difference that you can make to somebody's life," said Joesph Williams, with Mr. Dad's Father's Club.

"People don't understand, like, what people are going through in these hard times," said Charles McKenzie, founder of Englewood First Responders. "We have to stick together to make it throughout our city."

There were families waiting since 8 a.m. Monday to get just a few of the nearly 5,000 toys being given away. But, some kids said, even though they came for the toys, they left with a whole lot of love.

"I was thinking of naming her, 'Princess,'" Nevaeh Lyke said.

Lyke, 13, came with her mom, Janie, to pick up her Squishmallow, while also learning valuable life lessons.

"It's better to give than it is to receive," Janie Lyke said.

So, if she could give anything in the world to her family, the teen said it would be "All my love."