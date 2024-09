FBI agents seen entering NYC mayor's residence ahead of expected unsealing of indictment

NEW YORK -- FBI agents were seen entering the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams early Thursday morning, hours before an indictment detailing criminal charges against the Democrat was expected to be made public.

Adams was indicted by a grand jury on federal criminal charges that remain sealed, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Federal law enforcement agents were seen entering the mayor's Manhattan residence at dawn Wednesday, with several vehicles bearing federal law enforcement placards parked outside.

The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan has declined to comment on the investigation. An attorney for Adams and a spokesperson for the mayor did not immediately respond to questions Thursday morning.

In a video speech released Wednesday night, Adams vowed to fights any charges against him, claiming he had been made a "target" in a case "based on lies."

"I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit," he said.

It was not immediately clear what laws Adams is accused of breaking or when he might have to appear in court.

The indictment caps off an extraordinary few weeks in New York City, as federal investigators have honed in on members of Adams' inner circle, producing a drum-beat of raids, subpoenas and high-level resignations.

Federal prosecutors are believed to be leading multiple, separate inquiries involving Adams and his senior aides, relatives of those aides, campaign fundraising and possible influence peddling of the police and fire departments.

In the last two weeks alone, the city's police commissioner and head of the school's system have announced their resignations.

FBI agents had seized Adams' electronic devices nearly a year ago as part of an investigation focused, at least partly, on campaign contributions and Adams' interactions with the Turkish government. Because the charges were sealed, it was unknown whether they dealt with those same matters.

On September 5th, federal investigators seized devices from his police commissioner, schools chancellor, two deputy mayors and other trusted confidantes both in and out of City Hall.

All have denied wrongdoing.