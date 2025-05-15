Supporters injured when car hits crowd before Espanyol vs. Barcelona

Over a dozen people were injured when a car drove into a crowd of Espanyol supporters before the club's LaLiga match against Barcelona on Thursday.

The supporters were gathered to greet the team bus outside RCDE stadium when the incident happened just over an hour before kickoff.

Local police confirmed the driver of the car had been detained, although it remains unclear at this stage whether it was a deliberate attack or a case of them losing control of the vehicle.

"Multiple people have been injured outside Espanyol's stadium after being hit by a car," the Mossos d'Esquadra, the local police force in Barcelona, confirmed in a brief statement.

"The situation is under control and there is no risk to those already inside the stadium.

"Those injured are being attended to by the necessary medical services and the driver of the vehicle has been detained."

An announcement in the stadium also confirmed the situation was under control, adding that none of the injuries were "serious."

Espanyol are hosting city rivals Bara in a match which could see Hansi Flick's side seal the LaLiga title.

A Bara win will see them crowned champions on Thursday, but a draw or a defeat would not be enough, while Espanyol need a victory to guarantee their place in LaLiga again next season.