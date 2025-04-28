Millions without power in Spain, Portugal and parts of France, Spanish officials say

LONDON -- Millions of people in Spain, Portugal and parts of France lost power on Monday due to an unknown grid issue, the Spanish government confirmed to ABC News.

The Spanish government said it called an emergency crisis meeting to fix the situation as soon as possible.

Spectators roam inside the Madrid Open tennis tournament venue during a general blackout in Madrid, Monday, April 28, 2025. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Authorities, meanwhile, asked people to stay at home and to avoid circulating, while emergency generators were also being put in place.

Red Eléctrica, the corporation that operates the national electricity grid in Spain, confirmed power outages across the country.

"Plans to restore the electricity supply have been activated in collaboration with companies in the sector following the zero that occurred in the peninsular system," it wrote in a post to X. "The causes are being analyzed and all resources are being dedicated to solving it."

A later post said power was recovered in some areas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.