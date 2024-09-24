Ex-Chicago cop - once a national TV pundit on policing - now an accused police impersonator

After leaving the Chicago Police Department, Dimitri Roberts became a familiar face on national TV.

The former cop appeared on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CBS News, offering his insights on police misconduct and proper law enforcement procedures.

Now, Roberts has become the subject of the news after being charged with impersonating a federal agent in Texas. He was previously hit with similar allegations in Chicago and California two years ago, the Sun-Times has found.

Roberts, 44, was a Chicago police officer from 2005 to 2014, city records show.

Last week, Roberts was arrested in central Texas on a charge of impersonating a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent. Authorities say he was involved in a bizarre encounter at a vape shop there.

It's not the first time he's been suspected of playing a cop when he wasn't one.

On Sept. 1, 2022, Roberts allegedly posed as a police officer at the Shedd Aquarium, where he told a Chicago police sergeant he was an off-duty cop "escorting a foreign delegate to the dolphin show," according to a police report. He wasn't arrested and drove away in a red Tesla.

Later that month, on Sept. 12, 2022, a store in Oak Brook Terrace reported to CPD that Roberts tried to buy police uniforms in an apparent effort to impersonate a cop.

The next day, Roberts' spouse sought an emergency firearm restraining order to allow CPD to seize his guns because he was suffering from a "mental break," court records show. A Cook County judge signed the order, which doesn't appear to have been carried out.

At the time, CPD put out a bulletin saying officers should consider Roberts "armed and dangerous" but added there was no probable cause to arrest him.

Then, on Sept. 27, 2022, Roberts was arrested in Orange County, California, on charges including impersonating an officer, carrying an unregistered gun and burglary, according to court records that show he was placed in a misdemeanor diversion program.

Roberts couldn't be reached for comment.

In the years since he left CPD in 2014, Roberts had appeared on national TV news programs as a policing expert.

In 2017, he was on CBS News to discuss the killing of Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke. And in 2021, CNN's Jake Tapper asked Roberts about police body cameras during a segment about Ronald Greene, who died after Louisiana State Police troopers allegedly beat him.

"Well, it's obvious to everybody, Jake, that what we see on camera is Mr. Greene getting murdered," Roberts said.

In August 2022, Tapper welcomed Roberts back to his show to discuss another alleged incident of police misconduct. Roberts called a North Carolina police department's public statements about the case "b-------" and invoked rapper Lil Baby's lyrics: "It's bigger than black and white."

Tapper also asked Roberts about his company, Seven Star Inc., which Roberts said manufactured a product that allowed cops to communicate with civilians when "a coordinated response is required." But public records show the company involuntarily dissolved in 2017, five years before that TV appearance.

Last week, Roberts was accused of posing as a DEA agent in Travis County, Texas, whose county seat is Austin.

Roberts, presenting himself as a cop, approached a person at a vape shop and asked for his ID, court records show. Roberts told the person he seemed to be "underage" and took his driver's license. The next day, Roberts showed up at the person's home, now saying he was an undercover DEA agent who'd been watching him for the past day.

Roberts took the person's hat, necklace and wallet and made him sit in the back of a gray Tesla, according to the records. Roberts told the person's father that he'd make his son do "various tasks" instead of arresting him for unspecified crimes. The father doubted Roberts was a federal agent, prompting Roberts to show him websites "depicting himself as Dimitri Roberts."

Roberts returned the son's wallet and license to the father. Roberts then went to his car and slapped the son in the back of the head, according to court records. A doorbell camera recorded Roberts striking the son, and Roberts mentioned getting a search warrant before driving away.

Roberts faces a felony count of police impersonation and a misdemeanor assault charge. He was released in lieu of bail, court records show.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)