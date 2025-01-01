New hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin from The Home Edit promise joy, tears and lots of organization

'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' is back and as emotional as ever

Move that bus!! "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" is back with new hosts, new designers and lots of heartfelt stories. It premieres Jan. 2 on ABC.

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" is back, helping deserving families turn dream homes into reality.

"The heart, the surprise, the reveal, the emotion, the tears, the joy, the family, all those things are still coming with us," new hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin told On The Red Carpet's Garin Flowers.

"We're still moving buses, but it's nice to kind of add our own personal spin on a classic."

Shearer and Teplin have turned home organization into an art form with their brand The Home Edit. They've organized the homes of celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims. They launched books, TV shows and product lines. Now they are taking that expertise to "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

"We have something called the Edit Zone in the show. It's kind of the centerpiece of the show. We remove everything from their previous home set up in a huge space, room by room, all of their items, and walk the family through. And you see actual emotional breakthroughs," Shearer said.

Along for the ride are interior designer Arianne Bellizaire and "Survivor" season 36 winner and furniture designer Wendell Holland. They tell On The Red Carpet the stories will definitely tug at the heartstrings of viewers.

"These families represent every walk of life. Some families might resonate more with me or with Arianne. But every family, it hits you- you are emotional every time," Holland said.

"By the time we've gotten to move that bus, I can't even explain the exhilaration of that moment because it's not just that we have the community cheering for it, it's that you know that you are a small part of changing a family's life and that gets us every time," Bellizaire added.

"I'm gonna cry just thinking about it!"

Laugh, cry and enjoy the new "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" when it premieres January 2 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

