Fall bridge lifts underway to allow boats to cross Lake Michigan

CHICAGO -- Twenty-seven bridges in Chicago will be lifted twice a week throughout the fall to allow boats to return to winter storage from Lake Michigan, the Chicago Department of Transportation announced.

The bridge lifts will happen every Wednesday and Saturday until Nov. 13. The bridges will be raised in succession from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue Bridge on the South Branch of the Chicago River, the department said.

The bridge lifts are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. Saturdays and each takes between 8 and 12 minutes to fully lift, according to the department. On days where no boat owners make arrangements to pass, the bridges will not be raised.

The streets affected by the bridge lifts are DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue, Wabash Avenue, State Street, Dearborn Street, Clark Street, La Salle Street, Wells Street, Franklin Street, Lake Street, Randolph Street, Washington Street, Madison Street, Monroe Street, Adams Street, Jackson Boulevard, Van Buren Street, Ida B. Wells Drive, Harrison Street, Roosevelt Road, 18th Street, Canal Street, Cermak Avenue, Halsted Street, Loomis Avenue, and Ashland Avenue.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)

