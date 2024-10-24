Fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca among 'Award of Valor' honorees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation presented its top honor Wednesday night. Five people received the "Award of Valor."

Fallen Chicago officer Luis Huesca was among the honorees. Huesca was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

It was an emotional night for many in the Chicago Police Department family. Officer Huesca was honored with his family there to accept an award on his behalf, making for an evening that they said the fallen officer would have loved to see.

Lily O'Brien, sister of Ofc. Luis Huesca

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation hosted the annual Valor Awards at the Theater on the Lake, recognizing officers and families of fallen officers for their service.

"The big message here is if you need help we're here for you," said Phil Klein with the Memorial Foundation. "When the public needs help, they call the police. When police need help, they call the Memorial Foundation."

Officer Huesca was a six-year veteran of the department who was shot and killed while arriving home from work in April, just days before his 31st birthday.

"We hope that recognition of not only my brother, but the other officers that are out there day in and day out, inspired others," Huesca's sister Lily O'Brien said.

The foundation also honored the police officers and detectives who responded to and investigated Officer Huesca's murder.

Huesca's family expressed how thankful they are for an evening like this to honor their loved one and the work of his CPD family.

"This is an opportunity to highlight that for people and show the officers that are still here they are valued and Chicago cares for them just like we care for my brother," O'Brien said.

ABC7 also spoke with Officer Huesca's mom, who said she's grateful for all the Chicagoans who have showed love to her family.