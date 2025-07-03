Tap the link below for a chance to win tickets to see 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' on July 23

'Fantastic Four' skywriting in Chicago promotes new Marvel film | Giveaway for early screening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The skies above Chicago are proclaiming the upcoming holiday to be a "Fantastic Fourth."

Marvel Studios coordinated a skywriting trick on Wednesday.

Pilots sketched the number four above Navy Pier, North Avenue Beach, Lakeshore Park and Wrigley Field.

It was a nod to the upcoming theatrical release of the movie "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

Marvel Studios

There's a giveaway happening for tickets to see the film early in IMAX at 7 p.m. on July 23 at the Regal City North. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" opens in theatres everywhere July 25.

Click here for information on how to win one of four family four-packs for the early screening.

Marvel Studios in owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC7.

