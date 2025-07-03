Fantasy WNBA player rankings: Angel Reese enters the top 10

For the first time this season,Angel Reesehas moved into the top 10 of our fantasy women's basketballrankings.

Reese had a solid, if unspectacular, start to the season, but has exploded over the past two weeks with four straight games of 15-plus rebounds and counting. She has also been a major all-around threat as well, averaging 17.3 PPG (44.8 FG%, 94.1 FT%), 4.8 APG and 2.3 SPG in addition to 17.5 RPG over that stretch.

Reese's offense stats, in particular, are eye-popping because if she continues to consistently shoot at those percentages and distribute the rock, she will earn a place among the best players in the W.

Satou Sabally also makes her top-10 debut this week, as she has demonstrated the ability to stay healthy this season. She has started and played in 17 games thus far, averaged a career-best 19.1 PPG and ranks among the top five in fantasy points scored. If Sabally's production remains consistent, she will continue to be one of the top players in fantasy.

Rookie Aneesah Morrow made another leap after producing solid numbers and starting her first career game last week. Morrow has been a superstar off the bench for the Connecticut Sun this week with consecutive double-doubles and 18.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG and 3.5 SPG over her past two games. She has plenty of opportunity on a rebuilding team.

Click here to see the leading scorers and for our 2025 projections for the top 100 players.

1. A'ja Wilson, LV (C1) Last Week: 1br/>2. Napheesa Collier, Min (F1) Last Week: 2br/>3. Breanna Stewart, NY (F2) Last Week: 4 (Up 1)br/>4. Caitlin Clark, Ind (G1) Last Week: 3 (Down 1)br/>5. Satou Sabally, Phx (F3) Last Week: 12 (Up 7)br/>6. Alyssa Thomas, Phx (F4) Last Week: 8 (Up 2)br/>7. Sabrina Ionescu, NY (G2) Last Week: 5 (Down 2)br/>8. Paige Bueckers, Dal (G3) Last Week: 6 (Down 2)br/>9. Angel Reese, Chi (F5) Last Week: 15 (Up 6)br/>10. Rhyne Howard, Atl (G4) Last Week: 7 (Down 3)br/>11. Kelsey Plum, LA (G5) Last Week: 10 (Down 1)br/>12. Dearica Hamby, LA (F6) Last Week: 13 (Up 1)br/>13. Allisha Gray, Atl (G6) Last Week: 11 (Down 2)br/>14. Nneka Ogwumike, Sea (C2) Last Week: 9 (Down 5)br/>15. Skylar Diggins, Sea (G7) Last Week: 14 (Down 1)br/>16. Aliyah Boston, Ind (C3) Last Week: 18 (Up 2)br/>17. Jackie Young, LV (G8) Last Week: 16 (Down 1)br/>18. Brittney Sykes, Wsh (G9) Last Week: 19 (Up 1)br/>19. Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (G10) Last Week: 17 (Down 2)br/>20. Azura Stevens, LA (F7) Last Week: 22 (Up 2)br/>21. Gabby Williams, Sea (F8) Last Week: 21br/>22. Courtney Williams, Min (G11) Last Week: 26 (Up 4)br/>23. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (G12) Last Week: 31 (Up 8)br/>24. Brionna Jones, Atl (C4) Last Week: 28 (Up 4)br/>25. Chelsea Gray, LV (G13) Last Week: 29 (Up 4)br/>26. Ariel Atkins, Chi (G14) Last Week: 24 (Down 2)br/>27. Marina Mabrey, Conn (G15) Last Week: 25 (Down 2)br/>28. Kayla McBride, Min (G16) Last Week: 27 (Down 1)br/>29. Alanna Smith, Min (F9) Last Week: 34 (Up 5)br/>30. Sonia Citron, Wsh (G17) Last Week: 33 (Up 3)br/>31. Kahleah Copper, Phx (G18) Last Week: 23 (Down 8)br/>32. Natasha Cloud, NY (G19) Last Week: 35 (Up 3)br/>33. Tina Charles, Conn (F10) Last Week: 30 (Down 3)br/>34. Jewell Loyd, LV (G20) Last Week: 32 (Down 2)br/>35. Natasha Howard, Ind (F11) Last Week: 36 (Up 1)br/>36. Kayla Thornton, GSV (F12) Last Week: 20 (Down 16)br/>37. Ezi Magbegor, Sea (C5) Last Week: 38 (Up 1)br/>38. Cameron Brink, LA (F13) Last Week: 39 (Up 1)br/>39. DiJonai Carrington, Dal (G21) Last Week: 40 (Up 1)br/>40. Brittney Griner, Atl (C6) Last Week: 42 (Up 2)br/>41. Kiki Iriafen, Wsh (F14) Last Week: 41br/>42. Jonquel Jones, NY (C7) Last Week: 44 (Up 2)br/>43. Tiffany Hayes, GSV (G22) Last Week: 47 (Up 4)br/>44. Janelle Salaun, GSV () Last Week: 46 (Up 2)br/>45. Kamilla Cardoso, Chi (C8) Last Week: 43 (Down 2)br/>46. Rickea Jackson, LA (F16) Last Week: 45 (Down 1)br/>47. Aneesah Morrow, Conn (F17) Last Week: 73 (Up 26)br/>48. Veronica Burton, GSV (G23) Last Week: 37 (Down 11)br/>49. Erica Wheeler, Sea (G24) Last Week: 48 (Down 1)br/>50. Shakira Austin, Wsh (C9) Last Week: 54 (Up 4)br/>51. Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Conn (C10) Last Week: 50 (Down 1)br/>52. Elizabeth Williams, Chi (C11) Last Week: 53 (Up 1)br/>53. Jessica Shepard, FA (C12) Last Week: 56 (Up 3)br/>54. Sami Whitcomb, Phx (G25) Last Week: 58 (Up 4)br/>55. Odyssey Sims, LA (G26) Last Week: 49 (Down 6)br/>56. Jordin Canada, Atl (G27) Last Week: 52 (Down 4)br/>57. NaLyssa Smith, Dal (F18) Last Week: 59 (Up 2)br/>58. Myisha Hines-Allen, Dal (F19) Last Week: 60 (Up 2)br/>59. Temi Fagbenle, GSV (F20) Last Week: 51 (Down 8)br/>60. Monique Billings, GSV (F21) Last Week: 57 (Down 3)br/>61. Leonie Fiebich, NY (F22) Last Week: 62 (Up 1)br/>62. Teaira McCowan, Dal (C13) Last Week: 63 (Up 1)br/>63. Bridget Carleton, Min (F23) Last Week: 61 (Down 2)br/>64. DeWanna Bonner, FA (F24) Last Week: 55 (Down 9)br/>65. Sophie Cunningham, Ind (F25) Last Week: 66 (Up 1)br/>66. Maddy Siegrist, Dal (F26) Last Week: 65 (Down 1)br/>67. Lexie Hull, Ind (G28) Last Week: 70 (Up 3)br/>68. Saniya Rivers, Conn (G29) Last Week: 68br/>69. Natisha Hiedeman, Min (G30) Last Week: 67 (Down 2)br/>70. Natasha Mack, Phx (F27) Last Week: 69 (Down 1)br/>71. Jacy Sheldon, Conn (G31) Last Week: 71br/>72. Naz Hillmon, Atl (F28) Last Week: 72br/>73. Nyara Sabally, NY (F29) Last Week: 64 (Down 9)br/>74. Kia Nurse, Chi (G32) Last Week: 76 (Up 2)br/>75. Rebecca Allen, Chi (F30) Last Week: 74 (Down 1)br/>76. Julie Vanloo, FA (G33) Last Week: 77 (Up 1)br/>77. Kalani Brown, Phx (C14) Last Week: 80 (Up 3)br/>78. Nia Coffey, Atl (F31) Last Week: 75 (Down 3)br/>79. Alysha Clark, Sea (F32) Last Week: 78 (Down 1)br/>80. Stefanie Dolson, Wsh (C15) Last Week: 81 (Up 1)br/>81. Sug Sutton, Wsh (G34) Last Week: 87 (Up 6)br/>82. Kiah Stokes, LV (C16) Last Week: 79 (Down 3)br/>83. Aaliyah Edwards, Wsh (F33) Last Week: 83br/>84. Aari McDonald, Ind (G35) Last Week: 82 (Down 2)br/>85. Kate Martin, GSV (G36) Last Week: 94 (Up 9)br/>86. Dominique Malonga, Sea (C17) Last Week: 86br/>87. Megan Gustafson, LV (C18) Last Week: 84 (Down 3)br/>88. Aziaha James, Dal (G37) Last Week: 96 (Up 8)br/>89. Dana Evans, LV (G38) Last Week: 85 (Down 4)br/>90. Stephanie Talbot, GSV (F34) Last Week: 91 (Up 1)br/>91. Marine Johannes, NY (G39) Last Week: 89 (Down 2)br/>92. Isabelle Harrison, NY (F35) Last Week: 93 (Up 1)br/>93. Emily Engstler, Wsh (F36) Last Week: 90 (Down 3)br/>94. Sarah Ashlee Barker, LA (G40) Last Week: 88 (Down 6)br/>95. Hailey Van Lith, Chi (G41) Last Week: 92 (Down 3)br/>96. Michaela Onyenwere, Chi (F37) Last Week: 95 (Down 1)br/>97. Lindsay Allen, Conn (G42) Last Week: 97br/>98. Haley Jones, FA (G43) Last Week: 98br/>99. Sevgi Uzun, Phx (G44) Last Week: 99br/>100. Diamond DeShields, Conn (F38) Last Week: 100br/]