Fed Chair Powell to speak at Economic Club of Chicago on Wednesday

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at the the Economic Club of Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is making a stop in Chicago on Wednesday.

Powell is set to speak at a luncheon hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago.

It's not clear what Powell will focus on.

Powell said earlier this month that he expects President Donald Trump's tariff policy will hike prices and slow economic growth, while noting that key indicators "still show a solid economy."

The chairman is expected to speak at about 12:30 p.m.

ABC News contributed to this report.