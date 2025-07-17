Fiesta del Sol 2025 to present theme 'Protecting our Families, Defending our Rights'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) proudly announces its 53rd annual Fiesta del Sol festival, which this year will be celebrating 53 years of culture and tradition. This four-day, free admission, family-friendly summer festival is the largest Latino festival of its kind in the country, with over 1.3 million attendees in its four days. The funds from the festival serve for PNCC's investment in leadership through its annual scholarship program, as well the organization's year-round community organizing efforts.

ABC7 Chicago is the proud media sponsor of Fiesta del Sol.

Fiesta del Sol offers live entertainment, great food, activities for children and more. Organizers are proud to announce all the different expositions that will be open to the public, where all festival-goers will have the opportunity to obtain valuable information and guidance about important issues.

"The 53rd Fiesta del Sol committees continue addressing issues from healthcare, housing, education, social justice, immigration reform, and many others. This year, Pilsen Neighbors Community Council, partner organizations, and community members chose a theme that mirrors our work, values, and priorities: Protegiendo Nuestras Familias, Defendiendo Nuestros Derechos - Protecting our Families, Defending our Rights," Fiesta Del Sol Co-Chair Juana Medina said. "Fiesta del Sol is a celebration of life and the Latino culture, and an opportunity to continue empowering our community; for 53 years, community based organizations have joined Pilsen Neighbors Community Council to continue with this tradition and unity."

For more information visit www.fiestadelsol.org.

Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) also presents The Guadalupe A. Reyes Scholarship Program, which has awarded over $1.2 million across three decades to Southwest Chicago students.

¡Nos vemos en la Fiesta!

What: 53rd annual Fiesta del Sol

When: July 31 - August 3

Thursday: 3 -10 p.m.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: 1400 W. Cermak Road (Between Morgan Street and Ashland Avenue)

Admission: FREE

About Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC)

Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC), Fiesta Del Sol organizer, is a nonprofit organization established in 1954. Our mission is to work to establish policies and practices in Pilsen and the Southwest side areas in Chicago to establish justice and equity by investing in the development of community leaders through leadership training and action. PNCC is part of Gamaliel, a grassroots network of non-partisan, faith-based organizations in 17 U.S. states, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 3.1 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space toChicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. NamedBest News Operationby the Associated Press, ABC 7 Eyewitness News produces "Chicago Proud," a series of features that spotlights everyday heroes in and around Chicago.The station also produces the highest-rated New Year's Eve special in Chicago,the nationally syndicated holiday kickoff special, "The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival," and the award-winning series "Our Chicago," which showcases the city's diversityand highlights contributions in the Black, Hispanic, Asian,LGBTQ+ communities, among others.Every Friday, Windy City Weekend, entertains while giving Chicagoans everything they need to know about what's happening in the city. ABC 7 is the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. The station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates to keep Chicago'selectorate informed and town halls where residents can share their concerns.ABC7's outreach efforts include an annual partnership with local food banks, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars. ABC7 also partners with the Red Cross for the Great Chicago Blood Drive, one of the largest, one-day blood drives in the country.

X: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/