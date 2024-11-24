Volunteers preparing thousands of Thanksgiving meals to distribute across Chicago area

Fight2Feed "Mission and Turkey Drive" volunteers are busy preparing thousands of Thanksgiving meals to distribute across the Chicago area this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is proud of hundreds of volunteers who are making sure hungry people across the city and suburbs get a Thanksgiving meal.

They rolled up their sleeves Sunday for Fight2Feed's 11th annual "Mission and Turkey Drive."

Volunteers from across Chicago joined forces to feed families in need. The non-profit Fight2Feed utilized kitchen space provided by McCormick Place to expand its reach and help even more people.

"Somebody might not have a meal available, but I'm glad Fight2Feed is available to hand it out to the streets," said Vee Armer with Fight2Feed. "Anybody who is in need of a meal can reach out to us."

Volunteers sort donations, prep, cook, package and distribute meals through Fight2Feed's organizational partners on the week of Thanksgiving.

Their goal is to distribute more than 2,000 hot meals across Cook, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties to people in need.

Bonnie Villar has volunteered with Fight2Feed the past couple of years.

"This is our way of giving back to our community," Villar said. "My husband and I are very lucky and thankful."

Organizers said what makes the effort special is preventing food from going to waste and that they're thankful to have a partnership with McCormick Place as part of the food service industry.

"Not only do we serve meals to those in need, we rescue more than six million pounds of food," said Stepper Toth with Fight2Feed.

Volunteers prepared stuffing made from scratch on Sunday.

"We're repurposing hamburger buns, brioche buns, whatever we have available and then repurposing it to make something delicious and hearty," Armer said.