Fire rages through several homes in Irvington, New Jersey

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the fire which appeared to burn through four homes.

Fire raging through several homes in Irvington.

Fire raging through several homes in Irvington. Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the fire which appeared to burn through four homes.

Fire raging through several homes in Irvington. Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the fire which appeared to burn through four homes.

Fire raging through several homes in Irvington. Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the fire which appeared to burn through four homes.

IRVINGTON, New Jersey -- A massive 3-alarm fire is raging through several homes in Irvington, New Jersey on Tuesday.

The fire started at 5:21 p.m. local time at Montgomery Avenue at Avon Avenue, fire officials said.

Thick black smoke can be seen from 20 miles away according to NewsCopter7 with our New York sister station.

The fire began just after 5:15 p.m.

At least four homes were on fire as of 5:45 p.m.

Firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading to more homes.

Fire officials said the fire was an exterior attack and firefighters are experiencing low water pressure issues with at least one dead hydrant.

Homes nearby are being evacuated as the fire rapidly continues to spread.

Multiple trees around the house have also caught on fire and a car in the driveway was on fire.

Lee Goldberg says 20 mph wind gusts and the dry air are contributing to the rapid spread of the fire.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.