Firefighter injured while battling large Zion house fire, city says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 1, 2024 3:50PM
A Zion Fire Department firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the 3200-block of Gabriel Avenue on Saturday morning.

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A firefighter is injured after battling a large house fire early Saturday morning in Zion, the city said.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3200-block of Gabriel Avenue around midnight.

Crews worked quickly to put out the flames, and officials said no other homes were badly damaged.

Thankfully, everyone escaped. However, one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter also injured his arm, but is expected to be OK. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

