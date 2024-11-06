Firefighters battle massive house fire in Cicero | LIVE

LIVE | Chopper 7 over fire in Cicero near 29th Street

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A massive house was engulfed on flames on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as dozens of firefighters battled the blazed in Cicero near 29th Street and 51st Avenue.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday as firefighters battled the fire.

Roads in the area were closed as firefighters tried to put out the flames.

It is unknown if anybody was hurt; or if anyone was inside the house when the fire started.

It is unknown what time the fire started.

Around 6 a.m. Chopper 7 captured as a second home caught fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

