30-year-old man fatally shot near Ford Heights liquor store, police say

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in the south suburbs.

The 30-year-old male victim has been identified as Damiko Harding of Chicago Heights, police said.

The shooting happened sometime Thursday near a liquor store at 1309 E. Lincoln Hwy., Ford Heights police said.

Harding suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced Thursday evening at a Franciscan Hospital in Dyer, Indiana, police said. His death was a determined by the coroner to be a homicide.

The shooting comes after another fatal shooting in Ford Heights earlier this week, where a Lynwood police office was shot and injured.

It was not known if anyone was in custody for the most recent shooting. Ford Heights police and the Cook County Sheriff Department CSI continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.