Mary Ann Smith, who served as 48th Ward alderwoman for more than 20 years, dies at 77

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago alderwoman has died.

Mary Ann Smith served the 48th Ward for more than 20 years.

She was known for her concerns for the environment, especially the lakefront.

She died last week at the age of 77.

The current alderwoman for the 48th Ward, Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth, shared a statement, saying in part, "Alderwoman Mary Ann Smith paved the way for women like me to serve on City Council. It has been an honor to follow in her footsteps."