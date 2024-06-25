WATCH LIVE

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Jeremy Roenick gets into Hockey Hall of Fame after lengthy wait

BySTEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer AP logo
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 8:45PM
CHICAGO -- Jeremy Roenick is going into the Hockey Hall of Fame, ending the wait for the American forward who had been eligible for more than a decade.

Roenick is part of the seven-member class of 2024, the first to include two women's players since 2010. It's the first class with two U.S. women's players in the hall's history: Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning winger Pavel Datsyuk and defenseman Shea Weber were elected in their first year of eligibility. Longtime executives Colin Campbell and David Poile were chosen in the builder category.

Roenick's 1,216 points with Chicago, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and San Jose are fourth most of any U.S.-born player. He has been eligible since 2012 and passed over each year since.

