4th Foxtrot store to reopen with new holiday menu in Fulton Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fourth Foxtrot location is set to reopen in Chicago on Wednesday.

The store in Fulton Market, at Green and Randolph will be back in business.

The store will offer free drip coffee from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for customers on Wednesday.

The store will also debut their holiday coffee selection, including the Gingerbread Draft Latte and Iced Peppermint White Mocha.

Foxtrot's parent company filed for bankruptcy in April and abruptly closed all of its locations.

The closure of Foxtrot, along with its sister company Dom's last April, came as a shock to everyone, including the company's nearly 1,000 employees, many of whom reported being fired mid-shift. A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of many of them shortly after.

The chain recently reopened its store on Maple Street in the Gold Coast.

Foxtrot will also host happy hours on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring $4 draft pours and $7 wine pours.