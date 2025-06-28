Giants play the White Sox leading series 1-0

San Francisco Giants (45-37, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-56, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (8-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); White Sox: Adrian Houser (2-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

Giants -167, White Sox +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants meet the Chicago White Sox leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has a 26-56 record overall and a 17-24 record in home games. The White Sox are 4-20 in games decided by one run.

San Francisco has a 20-20 record in road games and a 45-37 record overall. The Giants have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 3.41.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas leads the White Sox with 10 home runs while slugging .421. Lenyn Sosa is 10 for 34 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 20 doubles and 17 home runs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 12 for 33 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Giants: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hamstring), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Fraser Ellard: 60-Day IL (lat), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (back), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.