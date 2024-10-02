'Golden Bachelorette' fan favorite from Chicago didn't get rose, but still had fun

Jack Lencioni, a fan favorite from Chicago on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' didn't get a rose from Joan, but said he still had fun on the show.

Jack Lencioni, a fan favorite from Chicago on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' didn't get a rose from Joan, but said he still had fun on the show.

Jack Lencioni, a fan favorite from Chicago on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' didn't get a rose from Joan, but said he still had fun on the show.

Jack Lencioni, a fan favorite from Chicago on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' didn't get a rose from Joan, but said he still had fun on the show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago fan favorite from "The Golden Bachelorette" didn't get a rose in a recent cut, but said he still had fun.

"I had a ball; I can't tell you how much fun I had," Jack Lencioni said.

Lencioni is from the East Side of Chicago, and was a chef for many years.

He said he sold his restaurant and catering service about 18 months ago.

"Whenever I do anything, it's got to do with cooking, and it always has," Lencioni said.

He appeared to impress Joan on "The Golden Bachelorette," with a home-cooked meal.

SEE MORE: 'The Golden Bachelorette' host Jesse Palmer reveals a new element to this season

"Why not make tenderloin? Because, it's the best, with sauce, asparagus and rice, you can't lose," Lencioni said.

He reflected more on his time on the show.

"You put a bunch of old guys in a room, and all they do is BS about different things, or the woman we're trying to hit on here," Lencioni said.

He said he's considered what would happen, if he was asked to be the next "Golden Bachelor."

"I'm smart enough to know I'm the comical guy, the funny guy, who likes to do different stuff. I think they want the more romantic kind, and, don't get me wrong, I can be romantic!" Lencioni said.

"The Golden Bachelorette" continues looking for love Wednesday night on ABC7 Chicago.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.