'The Golden Bachelorette' exclusive first look at upcoming episode

In this exclusive first look clip, "The Golden Bachelorette" fan favorite Mark Anderson talks to his daughter about Joan. Watch the full episode Wednesday at 8p|7c on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- It's still early in the journey, but feelings are getting stronger on "The Golden Bachelorette."

In an exclusive clip, seen in the video player above, fan favorite Mark Anderson caught up with daughter Kelsey about his time at the mansion so far.

"I'm telling you, this has been the best time in the last 6 1/2 years," Mark said.

About his connection with our Golden Bachelorette, Mark admitted to Kelsey that she is incredible.

"When I'm with Joan, I feel great. She's so there with each conversation and she just remembers so much."

"I'm just so happy for you, Dad, and I hope that you continue to make the most of this experience and I hope I see you soon at hometowns," Kelsey responded sweetly.

Bachelor Nation fell in love with Mark Anderson on Kelsey's hometown date with Bachelor Joey Graziadei. There, Mark opened up about his love for Kelsey's mom Denise and the tremendous loss they all felt when she passed away. He also spoke with both Joey and Kelsey about their feelings for each other. The couple got engaged and are still happily together (Graziadei is competing now on "Dancing With The Stars").

Fans were lobbying for Mark to be the next Golden Bachelor, or to be a part of "The Golden Bachelorette" and they got their wish. Kelsey accompanied her dad to the Bachelor mansion to meet Joan, and the sparks between Mark and Joan flew immediately.

"The Golden Bachelorette" has been a game-changer in the Bachelor franchise world. Viewers wouldn't usually see phone conversations like Mark's, but this season the families of everyone on the show have really been involved. On night one, the men watched encouraging messages from their families back home, Charles L. got to have a phone conversation with his daughter on the prom group date, and last week, we saw Joan get a call about her ailing mom. Host Jesse Palmer told On The Red Carpet the families will continue to be a part of the journey.

"One of the things I love the most is you're really getting a chance to see these guys and find out why they are the way they are. And we're peeling more of the layers back in that. Of course, Joan's the star of the show. She's the Golden Bachelorette and this is her journey to find love. But it really is also an incredible group of men with really unique backstories and amazing families. And I think those stories need to be shared. So absolutely, that's something that I think fans at home, people watching, are going to continue to see," Palmer said.

You can watch more of Mark's journey with Kelsey when "The Golden Bachelorette" airs Wednesday at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

