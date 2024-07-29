'Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos looking for a "gentleman, somebody with a big heart"

Joan says she doesn't want to 'replace' her late husband, she just wants the family to be 'whole' again.

"Golden Bachelorette" Joan Vassos reveals what she is looking for in a partner in a new video promoting her season, which premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.

Joan Vassos is giving us a preview of what we can expect on her season of "The Golden Bachelorette."

In a new video, Joan is at home with her family: her mom, her mother-in-law, her children and grandchildren. As they're prepping a meal together, her daughter Ally asks how she feels about kissing another guy on TV. Joan admits she's going to have to get used to it. She says, "I'm going to probably kiss a fair amount of guys on camera" as she apologizes to her kids, who were not expecting that answer!

As they sat for their meal, Joan asked her family for input on what she should ask the men on the first night and got some good advice, including what their top three priorities are in life and if they like to travel. In what might be the cutest moment, Joan's grandson says she should ask, "What is their favorite dinosaur," to which, she replied "Obviously!"

Joan said she's very picky about a man being a gentleman and that she wants someone with a big heart and who is humble.

Her family ensures her that whoever the guy is, they just want her to be happy.

Joan was a contestant on the inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor," where she vied for Gerry Turner's heart. She was a fan favorite, but left early to be with her daughter who'd just given birth. She's now being given a second chance at finding love on TV.

She thanked her family for their support in this journey and said, "I'm not here to replace Dad, I just want our family to be whole again. So, let's cheers: cheers to a great adventure!"

Joan's adventure begins Wednesday, September 18 on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.