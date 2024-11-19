6-year-old girl injured in Gaza war arrives in Chicago for medical treatment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a warm welcome at O'Hare on Tuesday for a young child injured by violence in Gaza.

A group of supporters were on-hand as a 6-year-old girl arrived Tuesday afternoon to receive medical treatment for her injuries.

A shower of roses put a smile on a young face that seen has devastation firsthand.

"We tried to just heal them and heal the community who is all very traumatized over what's happening in Gaza," said Steve Sosabee with HEAL Palestine.

HEAL Palestine provides transportation for children, so they can get the treatment they cannot receive overseas. Sally, 6, is one of 22 children the group has flown in. She will need surgery after being injured during the war.

"She's missing part of her skull that when her tent was bombed, that the brain's not protected. So, the surgeon, neurosurgeon, will cover with a titanium plate," Sosabee said.

HEAL Palestine takes a holistic approach, not just giving medical treatment to kids, but also providing trauma counseling and education.

Just three months ago, Khaleel arrived at O'Hare Airport for treatment. He lost both of his legs in bombings in Gaza.

"He's doing a great job at the therapy with the basketball. He today, he scored. How many in a row they were about? He got six in a row today," said Duha, Khaleel's volunteer caretaker. "It's hard, but it's just a responsibility. I mean, at the very end, we're all human and we're standing for each other."

But now, joy has returned, and he felt it was important to welcome Sally and give her hope.

"The health system in Gaza has been destroyed. Most of the main hospitals there are not functioning, and the ones, the few that are still functioning, do not have adequate medical care," Sosabee said.

The cause has touched the hearts of those in Chicago, with dozens lining up to welcome them to a new home.

"It's a matter of, you know, we're all in a pretty dark situation, kind of looking for the light. And I think situations, places like this, events like this, start, you know, are trying to do the best with a very bad circumstance," said Chicago resident Max Hengsen.