Harvey alderwoman attends 1st city council meeting since her 4th arrest

Harvey City Council member Colby Chapman says her arrests were political, but Mayor Christopher Clark says they have been warranted.

Harvey City Council member Colby Chapman says her arrests were political, but Mayor Christopher Clark says they have been warranted.

Harvey City Council member Colby Chapman says her arrests were political, but Mayor Christopher Clark says they have been warranted.

Harvey City Council member Colby Chapman says her arrests were political, but Mayor Christopher Clark says they have been warranted.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- After four arrests and now, felony charges, Harvey Alderwoman Colby Chapman says she is still pressing forward in serving her community and has her supporters to thank.

"I'm exceedingly thankful for being part of a community that does not feel that they need to be weighed down by the instances that have occurred," Chapman said.

On Monday night, the 2nd Ward alderwoman was back at City Hall after last week's arrest and felony charges brought against her.

The charges stem from the April 28 Harvey City Council meeting, when Chapman was seen pushing away a police officer's arm and then pulling away when he grabbed her wrist to remove her form the meeting for being disruptive.

Chapman was initially charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, battery to a police officer and resisting arrest, charges that were dropped last Wednesday.

SEE ALSO | Harvey residents seek investigation into mayor's office after alderwoman arrested during meeting

"I am sick and tired of you all arresting Colby Chapman," one of her supporters said.

Chapman's supporters were in the crowd at Monday night's meeting.

"It's not about winning. It's about what's right and what's wrong," one supporter said.

Chapman said her arrest came the day she announced her candidacy for mayor, calling what happened political persecution.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark denied any political motivation behind the charges, noting the decision was made by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

"The simple fact is, it's a distraction from the fact that she hit a police officer," Clark said. "There's certain standards you have to have for yourself when you're representing the public, and when you're an officer of the court, you do not hit police officers."

Chapman claimed she did not hit the officer. The mayor says her recent arrest was procedural.

"I just wish that the people would allow the process to play itself out instead of making prejudice decisions before we find out what the facts out," Clark said.

"It absolutely did not feel procedural," Chapman said. "Put their hands on me, so we have to think what are our SOP, our standard operating procedures, what boundaries will be not crossed."