Large fire destroys home in Hawthorn Woods, fire officials say

A large fire destroyed a home Saturday near Rosewood Drive and Orchard Lane in Hawthorn Woods, fire officials said.

HAWTHORN WOODS, Ill. (WLS) -- Investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire Saturday that destroyed a large home in the northwest suburbs.

The lack of fire hydrants in the area caused from problems for firefighters in Hawthorn Woods.

Flames were already shooting through the roof of the house when firefighters arrived. The home near Rosewood Drive and Orchard Lane was completely engulfed in flames.

"Because of the complexity, size of the fire and lack of water, the fire went to a third alarm to send resources here," Lake Zurich Fire Dept. Chief David Pilgard said.

Because the neighborhood has no fire hydrants, firefighters had to bring water with them. More than a dozen large fire vehicles crowded into the neighborhood. That added time to the firefighting effort.

They attacked it from several angles, containing the fire to the home where it started, but it took several hours before firefighters were able completely extinguish the flames.

The home is a complete loss.

Fire investigators say the family had an electronic vehicle and charging station in the garage. While they are unsure if that is where the fire started, they said it created extra challenges in putting the fire out.

Most importantly, however, officials said they have been able to locate all members of the family who lived here.

"It gets complex really quick with a large fire and all the resources, setting the ladder truck up, water, and multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire," Pilgard said.

Fire investigators continue to search for the origin of this blaze, and they are being joined in their investigation by Hawthorn Woods police as well.